Chautauqua County movie theater welcomes guests back for first time in a year

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lakewood Cinema 8 in Chautauqua County is reopening to the public, for the first time a year.

The theater is making a number of changes, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

There’s a three-seat buffer between people and the theater’s capacity is limited to 25% for opening weekend. However, capacity will increases to 33% on Monday, with guidelines changing.

Vice President of Dipson Theaters Bryan Spokane says, “We need it to get up to at least 50 percent to make things work, because even with us playing a movie like ‘Demon Slayer’ this weekend, we are going to have a bunch of sold out shows, where we have plenty of seats that are still available.”

The theater is planning on showing ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ starting May 28.