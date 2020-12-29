Chautauqua County offering free COVID testing

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting that COVID-19 tests will be provided in Jamestown and Dunkirk.

The tests are free for county residents and appointments are required. Appointments can be scheduled at the following sites:

Dunkirk Testing Site

Murphy Training Center

Dunkirk Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

Tuesday, December 29, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM



Jamestown Testing Site

Taylor Training Center

Jamestown Training Grounds

240 Harrison Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Wednesday, December 30, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM

For more information, visit the county website.

LATEST: