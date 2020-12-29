Chautauqua County offering free COVID testing

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting that COVID-19 tests will be provided in Jamestown and Dunkirk.
The tests are free for county residents and appointments are required. Appointments can be scheduled at the following sites:
Dunkirk Testing Site
Murphy Training Center
Dunkirk Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY 14048
Tuesday, December 29, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM
Jamestown Testing Site
Taylor Training Center
Jamestown Training Grounds
240 Harrison Street
Jamestown, NY 14701
Wednesday, December 30, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM
For more information, visit the county website.
