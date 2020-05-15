Chautauqua County officials asking governor to consider some counties sub-region so they can reopen

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials in Chautauqua County say they meet all of the governor’s benchmarks to reopen.

The County Executive PJ Wendel said during today’s briefing the county is hitting all seven metrics right now.

He’s asking the governor to consider Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties a sub-region so they can reopen.

Wendel says he is concerned that Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Allegany counties will lose out on resources to areas that are reopening such as the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.

He also pointed to Erie, Pennsylvania, and Cleveland, Ohio.