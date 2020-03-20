Chautauqua County officials asking residents not to flush baby and sanitary wipes

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer Districts are reminding the public not to flush non-flushable materials.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say there’s an increase in the use of baby wipes and sanitary wipes.

These materials should be disposed of properly in the regular garbage and not disposed of in the sanity sewer, the SCCLSD says.

“These materials are not designed to readily breakdown and are damaging to our municipal wastewater systems and private septic systems,” officials said. “Although packaging may suggest that the product is flushable, they are not to be flushed.”

The South & Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer Districts says it appreciates the public’s assistance in preventing overflows and damages to the municipal and county wastewater system.