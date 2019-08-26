Chautauqua County officials investigating Sunday night fire

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported structure fire at 5728 Hartfield Centralia Road in the Town of Chautauqua.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday around 11:22 p.m.

DeWittville Fire Department, along with several mutual aid fire departments responded to the scene.

Two adults and two children were home at the time of the fire and escaped the house without injuries, according to authorities.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking into the cause of the fire at this time.