Chautauqua County officials reporting three new positive COVID cases, one additional death

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus.

The three new cases are a person under the age of 18, a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 40s.

Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Christine Schuyler says a resident died from ongoing complications of COVID in an out of state facility.

“Because this elderly gentleman had been discharged to a lower level of care facility, his case was listed as recovered,” Schuyler added.

According to officials, 45 cases remain active in the county, two of which are in the hospital as of Monday.

To date, there are 191 total confirmed cases, eight deaths, and 138 recovered cases.