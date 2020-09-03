Chautauqua County officials say majority of Tuesday’s new COVID cases are Fredonia students

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County health officials identified 32 new positive cases of COVID-19, 25 of which are SUNY Fredonia students.

The 32 new cases on Wednesday include:

Two persons under the age of 18

Eight female young adults

Two males and fourteen females in their 20s

A male and three females in their 40s

A male and female in their 60s

134 cases are active and 517 cases are under quarantine by orders of the Public Health Director.

Officials say 655 people are under domestic traveler quarantine and five people are in the hospital as of Tuesday.

To date, 298 cases have recovered, 10 individuals have died, and 34,709 tests have come back negative.

According to the Chautauqua County Department of Health, there could be a reporting discrepancy between department numbers and SUNY Fredonia numbers due to timing and confirmation of reports.

