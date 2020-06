CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York is expected to take a big step forward in reopening next week.

That’s when officials believe we’ll enter Phase Three.

This means a lot more businesses, such as restaurants, will open their doors.

However, officials in Chautauqua County say seniors still need to be cautious during reopening and warns the virus is still out there.

Officials say seniors wanting to socialize should do outside while wearing a mask.