Chautauqua County officials worry about spike in COVID-19 cases

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County health officials reported 36 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday.

Officials say anyone who tested positive is now under mandatory isolation orders.

Twelve of the new cases are linked to the current outbreak at Fieldbrook Foods.

County Executive PJ Wendel says to get the virus numbers down, everyone has to be on the same page.

Wendel went on to say he, along with Erie and Niagara County officials, will create PSA’s to remind Western New York residents that the pandemic is still here.

On Tuesday, officials announced a tenth COVID death in the county. The latest to die from virus is a man in his 50s who was diagnosed in July and hospitalized since then. They say he suffered from multiple chronic health conditions.

Officials are also announcing 14 new positive cases.

The new cases include:

Two persons under the age of 18

A female in her 20s

Two females in their 30s

A male and two females in their 40s

A male in his 50s

A male and two females in their 60s

A female in her 70s

A female in her 100s

107 cases are now active in Chautauqua County while 460 individuals are quarantined and being monitored.

There are currently 603 individuals under domestic traveler quarantine for arriving from a state on the travel advisory list.

Two people are hospitalized and 293 have recovered.

Officials tell us the county total is now 410 confirmed cases.