Chautauqua County receives $29,000 grant for emergency services

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County’s Office of Emergency Services received a grant for more than $29,000.

The grant, which was administered by New York State’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, was funded by FEMA.

It runs through July 31, 2021 and provides funding for emergency management agencies who are preparing, responding and working to prevent cases of COVID-19.

“This grant will assist us with acquiring equipment and supplies used to decontaminate COVID-19 testing sites, obtaining personnel protective equipment for first responders and health care professionals in the county, and utilizing a Fit Test Machine to fit test first responders and health care professionals for N95 masks,” John Griffith, director of the Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services, says. “It will also help with planning initiatives such as updating our 2006 Pandemic Plan and developing a Decontamination Plan for contaminated public safety vehicles.”

