Chautauqua County says “now is the time” to get treatment for addiction

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County’s Department of Mental Hygiene is urging those struggling with addiction to seek medication-assisted treatment.

Saying “now is the time,” health officials went on to note how increases in drug overdoses and overdose-related deaths have been reported across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Chautauqua County is included.

“Now really is the time for anyone struggling with an addiction and/or emotional pain to seek help through one of the outpatient behavioral health clinics throughout the county,” said Pat Brinkman, Chautauqua County Community Mental Hygiene Services Director. “The risks and dangers of these days are great, but so too are the options for help.”

Just last month, the county reported 45 overdoses, including two fatalities. That number is more than twice the monthly overdose average for 2019, which was 19.

So far in April, 14 overdoses, including three fatalities, have been reported.

Health officials say a deadly amount of fentanyl has been found in the local drug supply. Along with that, officials noted that financial, social, psychological and physical stresses of living through a pandemic increase the risk of people using drugs.

Examples of places where those seeking treatment can get it are The Resource Center, The Chautauqua Center, UPMC Chautauqua, the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and the TLC Health Network.

Contact information can be found here.

Along with these resources, the Chautauqua County Crisis Hotline is available by calling 1-800-724-0461.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.