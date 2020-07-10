Chautauqua County sees 16 new COVID-19 cases in one day

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County has 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, county officials said.

The new cases include a pediatric case, three teenagers, six people in their 20s, three people in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.

There are 35 total active cases in the county.

No one has been hospitalized for COVID-19 as of July 8 in the county.

So far, there have been 128 total recovered cases in the county, 170 confirmed cases, and seven deaths.

“This week we saw an increase in COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of individuals who are in quarantine or isolation in our county,” said PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County Executive. “As more people interact with one another, I remind everyone how delicate the situation continues to be and the need to remain vigilant in our social distancing and disease prevention measures. If you are gathering with people you do not live with, you need to be smart and protect yourself by covering your face and keeping a distance of at least six feet.”