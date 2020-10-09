Chautauqua County Sheriff coordinates police reform discussion

The Chautauqua County Sheriff is working with police agencies across the county to develop a plan for police reform.

Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered local governments to develop reform plans for police departments following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May.

Sheriff James Quattrone is leading the effort for Chautauqua County.

Police say by pooling their ideas, they can come up with a solution that’s good for everyone.

“We want to thank Sheriff Quattrone for taking the lead on this mandate, for all the police agencies in the county, and we strive to provide public service daily for the communities we serve,” City of Dunkirk Chief of Police David Ortolano.

The deadline for communities to submit their police reform plans to the state is April 1 of next year.