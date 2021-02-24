Chautauqua County Sheriff looking for community comments on police reform plan

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone says public comments on the county’s draft reform plan must be received by March 10.

“Many of the elements in the plan were already underway, or existing policies, of the Sheriff’s Office, but the process has given us an opportunity for introspection and review and helped connect to concerned community members who bring important voices to the table. Over the past several months, we distributed written surveys and reached out to many diverse stakeholders to develop the draft plan, including law enforcement and human services agencies, and held two county-wide community meetings and numerous one-on-one discussions with community leaders.” Sheriff James Quattrone

The plan can be found here and at local libraries on CDs.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff will provide more information and accept comments on Facebook at the following times:

March 2 – 1 p.m.

March 4 – 6:30 p.m.

March 9 – 9 a.m.

March 12 – 6:30 p.m.

March 13 – 1:30 p.m.

Written comments can also be submitted by email to quattrone@sheriff.us, or mailed or hand-delivered to the Sheriff’s Office at the following address:

Office of the Sheriff

15 E. Chautauqua St.

Mayville, NY 14757

Per Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all local governments across the state must adopt a plan for police reform by April 1.