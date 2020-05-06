Chautauqua County Sheriff warns of fake letter declaring martial law

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone stated Wednesday an unauthorized letter saying he declared martial law for warrantless confiscation of all AR-15 style long guns was sent out.

According to Quattrone, the Town Clerk’s Office contacted the Sheriff’s Office after receiving the letter.

He says this is a bad and potentially dangerous prank, and they will investigate, and if possible, prosecuting the person, or people, responsible for the letter.

“I am quite confident that Deputy Beichner has absolutely no involvement in this letter,” Quattrone said in a Facebook post on the Sheriff’s Office page. “For the record – I am Pro-Second Amendment and believe our constitutional rights need to be protected in all circumstances.”

Authorities say the town clerk will be notifying other town clerks of the prank.

Quattrone is also asking anyone who receives such a letter to leave it unopened and contact his office, and they will pick it up for processing.

