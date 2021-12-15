Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy to begin accepting applications in January

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pre-screen applications for the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy will be accepted starting in the new year.

The academy provides training for people looking to become police officers. Those who graduate earn up to 45 college credits and a certificate of completion from the state’s certified basic police training course, which is required for municipal police officers.

After completing the program and meeting Sheriff’s Academy entrance requirements, students will be eligible to receive Jamestown Community College’s law enforcement technology certificate.

Those who are interested must be at least 20 years old and live in either Allegany, Chautauqua or Cattaraugus County. Applications will be accepted from January 1 until April 1.

More details on the application process can be found by calling (716) 338-1021 or visiting this site.