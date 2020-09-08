Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office looking for assistance in locating stolen tractors

Pictures of tractors are of the same make and model but are not the actual stolen tractors.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating stolen tractors.

Authorities say they received word last Friday of two tractors stolen from an address on Center Road in the Town of Arkwright.

One of the stolen tractors is described as a 2017 green John Deere 1025R with a belly mower and a front loader, and the second being a 2018 orange Kubota M7060.

It’s believed the tractors were stolen early Friday morning between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-4921, or call the WeTip number at 800-782-7463.

WeTip is offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

