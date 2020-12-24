Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office warning about hoax about pistol permits

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a hoax that mentions the Sheriff’s Office’s pistol permit office.

The office received several complaints on Wednesday stating that it was the “last day that concealed carry permits” could be requested.

“This is not the case and there are no plans to disrupt this service to Chautauqua County residents,” a post on the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says. “Anyone receiving a text message similar to this should disregard the text.”