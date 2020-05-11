1  of  2
Coronavirus
Some parts of New York are ready to reopen, but WNY still has requirements to meet Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

Chautauqua County to be included in tomorrow’s Air Force flyover salute to frontline workers

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Executive says the county will be included in the U.S. Air Force’s flyover of Western New York scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials say three F-35s will break away from formation in Buffalo and come into Chautauqua County for a flyover of Chautauqua Lake.

The public should expect to see them in the county between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m.

“I encourage all residents to watch the skies over Chautauqua Lake for this special salute to our area healthcare workers, first responders and graduating seniors,” said Wendel. “I thank the Air Force and Vermont National Guard for including our county in this unique recognition and I hope this flyover will bring us all a sense of appreciation and comradery during these trying times.”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss