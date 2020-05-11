Chautauqua County to be included in tomorrow’s Air Force flyover salute to frontline workers

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Executive says the county will be included in the U.S. Air Force’s flyover of Western New York scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials say three F-35s will break away from formation in Buffalo and come into Chautauqua County for a flyover of Chautauqua Lake.

The public should expect to see them in the county between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m.

“I encourage all residents to watch the skies over Chautauqua Lake for this special salute to our area healthcare workers, first responders and graduating seniors,” said Wendel. “I thank the Air Force and Vermont National Guard for including our county in this unique recognition and I hope this flyover will bring us all a sense of appreciation and comradery during these trying times.”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.