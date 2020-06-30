Chautauqua County to certify primary election results on Thursday

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County’s Board of Elections will certify its primary election results on Thursday.

The Board of Elections says 5,431 Democratic Presidential Primary absentee ballots were mailed out, and 4,276 have been returned.

1,351 Democratic voters scanned ballots at the polls.

According to the Board, 23 percent of Democrats in the county voted, and three quarters of them cast their ballot from home.

Democratic absentee and affidavit ballots will be opened on Wednesday once it is confirmed that no voters transferred their registrations to another county.

The Board of Elections also says that 341 Busti Town Republican absentee ballots were mailed out, and 268 were returned. There are also two additional affidavit ballots.

278 of these voters scanned their ballots at the polls.

Of the 25 percent of Republicans that voted, 49 percent of Busti Republicans cast their ballot from home.

Republican absentee and affidavit ballots will be opened on Thursday at 9 a.m. The winner of the Busti Republican Town Council Primary will be determined the same day.

Eight of the 19 Libertarian State Committee absentee ballots that were mailed out for western New York’s 8th Judicial District were returned, in addition to two affidavit ballots. They will be opened on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Final totals will be posted here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.