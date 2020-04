CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County now has 19 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One positive case has resulted in a death (a man in his 70s), bringing the county’s total COVID-19 related death count to two.

The new confirmed case reported Monday is a male in his 40s.

Currently, there are ten active cases in the county, who are continuing to recover under orders from the local health department.

Seven people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.