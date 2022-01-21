Chautauqua County warns snowmobile drivers of dangerous ice conditions

A person on a snowmobile rides on a trail, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rangeley, Maine. Americans’ desire to get outdoors during the pandemic despite the winter cold is creating a season unlike any in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry. From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is reminding snowmobilers to stay safe on the ice.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve received reports of weak and breaking ice in many areas of the county. They’re discouraging travel on iced-over waterways. If people do venture on the ice, authorities said a floatation device should be worn.

All Chautauqua Snowmobile trails are open and maintained by local clubs.

As a reminder, snowmobiles need to be registered (in NYS), insured and properly equipped to travel on the snowmobile trails, according to the sheriff’s office.

