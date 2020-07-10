Chautauqua County wins national “Best Small-Town Cultural Scene” in USA Today contest

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Western New York county is getting some national attention.

Chautauqua County was voted “Best Small-Town Cultural Scene” in a USA Today contest.

It beat out Taos, New Mexico, and Saratoga Springs, New York.

Nominees for “Best Small-Town Cultural Scene” were chosen by a panel of experts from USA Today.

They say Chautauqua County is a double threat because it has stunning scenery and a thriving cultural scene.

This is the third national distinction Chautauqua County has scored over the past eight months.

You might remember Fredonia was chosen as the featured town of Hulu’s Small Business Revolution, and the National Comedy Center was named “Best New Museum” by USA Today.