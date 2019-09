ASHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police in Jamestown arrested an Ashville woman for leaving her child home alone.

Troopers responded to a home in Ashville for reports that a one-year-old wandered into the road.

Natalie Wescott, 24, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say she left the child home alone while she ran errands.

Wescott was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town of North Harmony Court at a later date.