STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Route 380 in the Town of Stockton just before 6 a.m.

There, they say Stacey Grimes, 46, was headed north when she failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Grimes died at the scene.

The road was closed for more than two hours while crews investigated the scene.