Chautauqua Institution launches digital service

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For nearly 150 years, Chautauqua Assembly has provided a summer schedule of in-person and hands-on programming, but this year is different.

On Friday afternoon, Chautauqua Institution announced the launch of its new digital collective “CHQ Assembly.”

“While CHQ Assembly allows us to present our patrons with the inspiring and stimulating programming they’ve come to expect, it also allows us to open our digital doors,” Chautauqua Institution President Michael E. Hill said. “For the first time, we’re able to invite audiences from across the country to participate in our time-honored tradition, thereby removing barriers to attendance and engagement in a way that has implications well beyond the summer.”

Unveiled in a beta test form earlier this week, CHQ Assembly is a video streaming platform that shows past lectures and events. It will be updated with weekly theme-related content throughout the summer.

The beta test phase will last through August 31. During this time, guests can sign up for a free 90-day trial. After that, membership costs $3.99 per month.

Here are the types of content being offered, as written by Chautauqua Institution:

Video Platform – A digital hub for all live-streamed and recorded programs. This is not merely a “window” into the Chautauqua experience. It will provide viewers with a reserved front-row, center seat to past and future lectures, worship, performing & visual arts, and recreation programs.

– A digital hub for all live-streamed and recorded programs. This is not merely a “window” into the Chautauqua experience. It will provide viewers with a reserved front-row, center seat to past and future lectures, worship, performing & visual arts, and recreation programs. Online Master & Enrichment Courses – Remote classes for youth and adults in subjects ranging from art, music, photography, culinary arts, religion, and philosophy, to fitness, dance, history, literature, and writing. Registration is now open, priced per class.

– Remote classes for youth and adults in subjects ranging from art, music, photography, culinary arts, religion, and philosophy, to fitness, dance, history, literature, and writing. Registration is now open, priced per class. Virtual Front Porch – Weekly live and interactive video discussions designed to be secure, welcoming, and intuitive to use. (Launching June 28)

– Weekly live and interactive video discussions designed to be secure, welcoming, and intuitive to use. (Launching June 28) Chautauqua Visual Arts – Centered on four pillars—School of Art, Galleries, Lecture Series, and Events & Enrichment—this unique program platform leverages Chautauqua’s distinctive art- and artist-centered invitation and approach to gallery experiences, presentations, and Gallery Shop interactions. (Launching June 28)

– Centered on four pillars—School of Art, Galleries, Lecture Series, and Events & Enrichment—this unique program platform leverages Chautauqua’s distinctive art- and artist-centered invitation and approach to gallery experiences, presentations, and Gallery Shop interactions. (Launching June 28) Poetry – Chautauqua Literary Arts has been an innovative part of the life of Chautauqua Institution nearly since its founding. The literary arts will continue to innovate through the invitational art of poetry. The Poetry Makerspace will serve as a portal into the many opportunities to engage with the written word. In partnership with Kent State University’s Wick Poetry Center and others, the Poetry Makerspace seeks to bring the gift and craft of poetry to everyday lives. (Launching June 28)

CHQ Assembly is available online here, as well as the Apple App Store and Google Play. It can also be used on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Chromecast streaming services.

