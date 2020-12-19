Chautauqua Institution plans to welcome back in-person audiences beginning Summer 2021

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Chautauqua Institution’s board announced in-person audiences can return to the Institute in summer 2021.

The Board of Trustees approved the idea, however it all hinges on future government guidance regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

The Institution says they plan to meet and exceed government mandated pandemic regulations.

In doing so, they will primarily use their open-air amphitheater for major events at a reduced capacity. Also, a modified “gate pass system” will be used to manage patron access to its venues.

More information about the passes is available here.

“The limits of our programming and venue capacity give us an opportunity to experiment with various aspects of our operations and procedures in a way that Chautauqua rarely has capacity to do. Many of these changes will be exclusive to 2021, but we plan to approach all changes with an experimental disposition, so we can track key learnings to inform future planning.” Emily Morris, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer

Officials say “enhanced” outdoor dining and recreation activities will be offered this summer.