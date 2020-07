CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County’s major indoor mall welcomed shoppers back today.

People lined up to get back into the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood.

The mall prepared for today by upgrading its air filtering and removing chairs to maintain social distancing.

For now, the mall will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It’ll close at 6 p.m. on Sundays.