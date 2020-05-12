Cornell Cooperative Extension giving free masks and hand sanitizer to Chautauqua County Farms

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua is providing a helping hand to farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s distributing hand sanitizer and face masks free of charge. The supplies come from the NYS Department of Agriculture in partnership with CCE Chautauqua and the county’s department of building and grounds.

Supplies will be handed out at CLEREL; 6592 West Main Road; Portland, NY every Monday from 11:00 am until 2:30 pm until supplies are exhausted.

CCE Chautauqua will distribute from the Jamestown Community College, Jamestown Campus Parking Lot.

Production farms of any type are welcome to come pick up supplies including dairy, livestock, grapes, vegetables, farm stands, U-Pick, nursery, equine, and craft beverage. To sign up visit chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/resources/hand-sanitizer-and-face-maks-request.