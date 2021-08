DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A large stretch of the Thruway was briefly shut down due to a crash in Chautauqua County.

According to New York State Police, the eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed between Dunkirk (Exit 59) and Westfield (Exit 60).

Around 2:30 p.m., the roadway reopened. News 4 will provide more details when they’re available.