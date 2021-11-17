Crash in the Town of Sherman sends 17 and 18-year-old to the hospital

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An accident in the Town of Sherman sent a 17-year-old to the hospital by ambulance and an 18-year-old woman by helicopter Thursday evening.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said in a news release, the vehicle accident happened around 8:36 p.m. on Titus Road. The 17-year-old male driver was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment.

The 18-year-old passenger had to be freed from the vehicle and taken for treatment by STAT Medevac.

Their conditions have yet to be released.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Sherman Fire Department, Mayville Fire Department and Chautauqua County EMS assisted at the scene.