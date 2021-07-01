Fatal crash shuts down more than 3 miles of westbound I-86

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fatal crash shut down a large stretch of I-86 on Thursday morning.
The closure was reported at 5:30 a.m. The westbound lanes are closed from Route 394 (Exit 8) to County Route 33 (Exit 7).
At least one person is dead, but other details about the crash are not known at this time.
MORE | Anti-violence advocate: Too many guns on the streets, people turning to violence to solve conflict
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.