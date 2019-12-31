Tractor trailer crash shuts down more than 6 miles of I-86

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor trailer crash has closed off more than six miles of eastbound I-86.

Around 7:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes of the Southern Tier Expressway were shut down from Route 430 East (Exit 9) to Strunk Rd. (Exit 11).

According to New York State police, the driver of the tractor trailer lost control of the vehicle before it crashed. WNY News Now says police told them the driver, an Ohio man, may have suffered a medical emergency.

He was taken to a hospital in Pennsylvania, where WNY News Now says he is in critical condition.

WNY News Now says a pickup truck was also involved in the crash, but it’s not clear if anyone in that vehicle was injured.

The crash is under investigation.