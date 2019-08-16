Crews working to manage harmful algae in Chautauqua Lake

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County officials say they’re working to manage algae in Chautauqua Lake.

They say this algae releases toxins that can be harmful to the health of people and animals.

County Executive George Borrello says the problem is the result of the lake having a lot of nutrients. He says fixing this will take some time.

“We’re going to continue to focus on treating the disease that Chautauqua Lake has,” Borrello said. “I would just tell people, it’s been a beautiful summer, I’ve been told it’s the best year ever for the lake.”

Last month, two beaches in the county were closed due to harmful algae blooms.