IRVING, N.Y. 9WIVB)– The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two small children in the middle of the road on Route 5 and 20 in Irving around 6 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say 29-year-old Rickie L. Ecker of Silver Creek left the children unsupervised.

Ecker was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to officials, she will appear in Town of Hanover Court.