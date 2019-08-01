Disputes between Seneca Nation and New York State taking toll on Thruway, says Reed

IRVING, N.Y. — The stretch of the New York State Thruway that runs through the Seneca Nation is in poor shape, claims Rep. Tom Reed, and he is calling on the governor and state to step up.

Reed says that both federal and state dollars are budgeted toward road maintenance but this section of Interstate 90 continues to suffer from neglect.

Reed, R-Corning, says he believes ongoing issues between Albany and the nation like casino and toll revenue may be the underlying reason.

The Seneca Nation issued this statement: