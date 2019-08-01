Disputes between Seneca Nation and New York State taking toll on Thruway, says Reed

IRVING, N.Y. — The stretch of the New York State Thruway that runs through the Seneca Nation is in poor shape, claims Rep. Tom Reed, and he is calling on the governor and state to step up.
Reed says that both federal and state dollars are budgeted toward road maintenance but this section of Interstate 90 continues to suffer from neglect.
Reed, R-Corning, says he believes ongoing issues between Albany and the nation like casino and toll revenue may be the underlying reason.
The Seneca Nation issued this statement:
“The Seneca Nation has regularly approved resolutions that provide for routine maintenance of roadways that cross our territories, but the repair work needed on these roads goes far beyond routine maintenance. Thousands of travelers, most of whom are non-Seneca, travel these roads every day. The longer the needed repairs are not completed, the more dangerous the situation becomes for all travelers.”Statement from Seneca Nation