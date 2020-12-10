‘Do Not Drink’ water advisory issued in Village of Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New York State and Chautauqua County Departments of Health have issued a “Do Not Drink” water advisory for the Village of Mayville.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health tells us Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA) has been detected in the Mayville Public Water System Wells.

Both the state and county are recommending Village of Mayville residents don’t use water for drinking, cooking, food preparation, tooth brushing and animal consumption.

However, they do say the water is “acceptable” to for showering, bathing, cleaning and washing dishes.

The county notes boiling the water will not remove the chemical from the water.

“The developing information about potential health risks from the ingestion of PFNA have led state and local health officials to take the precaution of switching to an alternate drinking water supply.” Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services

Officials say after sampling the water on December 9, they found the chemical was at levels between 75 and 330 parts per trillion (ppt).

The county health department will host a virtual town hall with local and state representatives to answer residents questions.

The town hall will happen on December 11 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is accessible on Facebook, by clicking here.

Questions you would like answered during the town hall can be submitted to cchealth@co.chautauqua.ny.us.