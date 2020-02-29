Dog found abandoned in vehicle in Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office found a small dog inside an abandoned vehicle at 3875 Bone Dry Rd. in the Town of Stockton on Friday.

Officials say it was 17 degrees outside when they located the dog.

An investigation revealed 32-year-old Josiah Schauman of Buffalo abandoned the vehicle with the dog locked inside the vehicle for over 24 hours before deputies arrived.

There are no injuries to the dog.

After removing the dog from the vehicle, deputies turned it over to the Town of Stockton Dog Control Officer, who took the dog to the SPCA.

Deputies issued Schauman an appearance ticket for the abandonment of animals, and he will appear back in the Town of Stockton Court at a later date.