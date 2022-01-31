Driver crashes into stopped semi, forcing temporary closure of I-86

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, a crash involving a tractor trailer briefly closed down part of I-86.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:30 a.m., a 21-year-old driver crashed into the back of the tractor trailer. At the time, the truck was pulled over on the shoulder of the highway’s eastbound lanes.

After suffering serious injuries, the driver who hit the trailer was flown to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The tractor-trailer driver, who was identified as a 26-year-old man from Florida, was not listed as being injured.

Charges against the 21-year-old are pending, authorities say.