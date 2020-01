TOWN OF CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver was killed in a crash in Chautauqua County Wednesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says a tractor hauling a manure spreader was headed south on Charlotte Center Rd. in Charlotte when it was rear ended by a pickup truck.

The male driver of the truck, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.