Driver uninjured after tractor-trailer crashes, leaks fuel in Town of Portland

TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Wednesday night, the driver was uninjured after a tractor-trailer crashed on Route 5.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:30 p.m., a westbound tractor-trailer left the north side of the roadway and struck a guard rail and a telephone pole.

The vehicle and the objects it crashed into were all substantially damaged. Part of that damage included the truck’s diesel tank.

Deputies say the tank began leaking fuel. Because of this, the road was closed down until roughly 6 a.m. the next day.

No charges have been announced as a result of this crash.