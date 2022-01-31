Dunkirk man dies in snowmobile crash

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is dead as the result of a snowmobile crash in the Town of Chautauqua.

It happened Sunday night on a snowmobile trail off Bloomer Road. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

There, Thomas Allen, 37, was found, but he couldn’t be saved. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.