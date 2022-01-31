Dunkirk man dies in snowmobile crash

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is dead as the result of a snowmobile crash in the Town of Chautauqua.
It happened Sunday night on a snowmobile trail off Bloomer Road. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m.
There, Thomas Allen, 37, was found, but he couldn’t be saved. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Latest Posts
- Crime, taxes, schools: Congressman Tom Suozzi talks NY governor run
- Rogan says he will work to balance ‘controversial viewpoints’ on podcast
- Should I expect a smaller refund if I got child tax credit checks?
- New York low-income water assistance: Am I eligible?
- Driver crashes into stopped semi, forcing temporary closure of I-86
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.