2 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Dunkirk elementary school

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in a Dunkirk elementary school.

The numbers were reported on Tuesday. According to New York’s COVID-19 Report Card, the two on-site cases were identified in School 7.

It’s not clear if those who contracted the virus are staff, faculty or students.

No other positive on-site cases have been reported in the Dunkirk City School District.

