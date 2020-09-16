2 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Dunkirk elementary school

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in a Dunkirk elementary school.

The numbers were reported on Tuesday. According to New York’s COVID-19 Report Card, the two on-site cases were identified in School 7.

It’s not clear if those who contracted the virus are staff, faculty or students.

No other positive on-site cases have been reported in the Dunkirk City School District.

