Body found in water near Dunkirk City Pier

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found in Lake Erie after police say two people went into the water off the Dunkirk City Pier.

Early Monday morning, around quarter to 1, Dunkirk police, fire officials and members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Only one of the two people, who were solely identified as males, came back out. An underwater search began, and later, a male body was found.

No names have been released.

