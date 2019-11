DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake Erie pounded the barrier between land and water in Dunkirk as fierce winds swept the waves inward this week.

On Friday morning, Dunkirk resident Rob Rosplock shared photos of the damage done along the shoreline.

In the photos, the breakwall is seen broken and dismantled, and the road is covered in water.



















A high wind warning took effect across western New York Thursday night, leading to downed trees, closed schools and no power for many people across the region.