Chautauqua County Fair pushed to 2022

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Fair is being postponed until next year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement was shared by the fair on Facebook Tuesday morning. Now, the new plan is to hold the fair from July 18-24, 2022.

“The impact of the fair’s postponement will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration. We are heartbroken for the second year in a row for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors and everyone who relies on the income and exposure that the Chautauqua County Fair brings them. Since 1881, we have only cancelled the fair for 3 years during WW11(1942-1944) when the fairgrounds were used for a Prisoner of War Camp for the Germans, Japanese and Italians and last year due to the COVID – 19 pandemic. We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can gather to celebrate all that is exceptional in Chautauqua County. Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We’ll miss you.” Dave Wilson, president of the Fair Board

The Chautauqua County Fair’s Facebook post says “After careful consideration, it became clear that the postponement was the prudent choice for the fair to do its part to improve community health and safety, and to reduce the cycle of infection.”