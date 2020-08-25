Chautauqua County health officials looking into COVID outbreak at Fieldbrook Foods

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health & Human Services is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Fieldbrook Foods.

Lab results from Saturday through Monday confirmed 15 new cases in the county, and 10 of those were associated with the Dunkirk facility.

To date, that makes 30 positive cases associated with Fieldbrook Foods. 24 of those cases were found in workers, while the other six were found in close contacts of the employees.

“We received the first positive COVID-19 test result related to Fieldbrook Foods on August 16th,” said Christine Schuyler, the county’s public health director. “The initial case investigations found several confirmed cases associated with this employer, indicating the potential for a larger outbreak to occur. As such, we have been proactively working

with New York State Department of Health and administration of Fieldbrook Foods to manage and control the spread of disease. The increased number of positive tests reported this weekend substantiated our concern about a potentially larger outbreak.”

As of Monday, 21 of the county’s 31 active cases are associated with Fieldbrook Foods. One additional person associated with this outbreak has since recovered.

A testing clinic will be conducted for the Fieldbrook Foods workforce.

To date, Chautauqua County has seen 261 recoveries and nine deaths related to COVID-19. More than 30,000 test results have turned out negative.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.