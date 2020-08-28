County Public Health Director says there’s no need to close Dunkirk facility during outbreak

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, Chautauqua County leaders took time to address a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the county.

37 new cases of COVID-19 were recently discovered through a mass testing event on Tuesday, and 24 of them were associated with employees of Fieldbrook Foods in Dunkirk.

393 of the company’s roughly 650 employees were tested that day.

Ever since Tuesday’s testing event, the number of employees who tested positive for the virus has grown to 49. 14 close contacts of employees tested positive, as well.

Back in June, there was an isolated case of COVID-19 found in another Fieldbrook employee, but it was not related to the new outbreak.

The county has been collaborating with the state in mitigating the spread of the virus.

Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler says there is no reason to close down Fieldbrook Foods at this time, noting that cleaning takes place every night, after production occurs during two other shifts.

Schuyler says that before employees start their shift, they’re screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If they fail that screening, they are sent home, and must get tested for the virus.

An emotional Schuyler: “It’s our job to try to reduce that spread as much as we can… This isn’t rocket science.” pic.twitter.com/twDcXg3AMw — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) August 28, 2020

