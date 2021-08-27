Dunkirk adds stop signs, makes traffic changes ahead of school year

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be some new stop signs and changes to traffic control in Dunkirk as more kids prepare to start middle school.

These changes took effect on Friday:

Eagle/5th Street intersection is now a 4-way stop

Parking area on Eagle Street is converted to a bus loop for drop-offs

Bus loop on Swan Street is now a parent drop-off area. Parents should enter the loop by coming north on Swan Street from 6th Street and making a right turn. There will be no left turns into the parent drop-off area on Swan for vehicles traveling south on Swan from 5th Street.

A crossing guard will be at the intersection of 5th and Swan streets

These changes came after a recent Public Safety Committee meeting in the city, where Dunkirk City School District representatives met with committee members.