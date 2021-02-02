Dunkirk Dave predicts early spring

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Contrary to the prediction of Pennsylvania icon Punxsutawney Phil, one of western New York’s local groundhogs says an early spring is on its way.

In a private ceremony, Dunkirk Dave made it known that he’s predicting six weeks until spring. This means Dave didn’t see his shadow.

Earlier in the morning, in a ceremony that lacked the usual crowd because of COVID, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

The Queen City’s resident groundhog, Buffalo Bert, had the same prediction days earlier.

Even though it’s all the same at the end of the day, Dave’s outlook may bring a bit more optimism to those western New Yorkers who are tired of snow.

